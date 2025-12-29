Tripura student Anjel Chakma's murder case update: Police send team to Nepal to track down main suspect; Here's what we know so far
Drishyam 3: After Akshaye Khanna gets replaced by Jaideep Ahlawat, makers takes THIS big step, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran head to...
Unnao rape case update: SC asks Kuldeep Sengar to file response; key hearing developments in 8 points
Lalit Modi apologises to govt over 'biggest fugitives' viral video with Vijay Mallya, says, 'my statement....
Dhurandhar box office analysis: As Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1000 crore, here's budget, star cast fees, total collection, film made ROI of 300% on...
Who is Bandu Andekar? Gangster accused of murder who filed nomination for Pune civic polls
India seeks USD 30 billion compensation from Mukesh Ambani led Reliance, BP in arbitration case due to..., tribunal’s verdict likely early next year
Genelia D’Souza turns heads in a minimal hand-painted Picchika saree worth Rs...
Who is Pintu Prasad? Man behind viral 'Kirish ka Gaana Sunega' trend, know how Hrithik Roshan's song changed his life
SHOCKING! Cigarette in MS Dhoni’s car? Salman Khan's birthday bash video goes viral
VIRAL
A viral video of MS Dhoni travelling with wife Sakshi has sparked online speculation after a cigarette packet was spotted inside the car. While rumours spread, there is no confirmation the item belonged to Dhoni, with past comments about his fondness for hookah adding context to the chatter.
A recent video showing former India captain MS Dhoni travelling in a car with his wife Sakshi has gone viral, but not for reasons fans might expect. The clip surfaced after Dhoni attended Bollywood star Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, an event that drew significant media attention. As Dhoni arrived, photographers crowded around his vehicle, eager to capture a glimpse of the cricketing icon.
During one such moment, a sharp-eyed photographer zoomed in on what appeared to be a packet of cigarettes lying on the armrest of the back seat. Dhoni was seated in the front alongside his wife, while another person occupied the car as well. The brief glimpse was enough to ignite widespread speculation across social media.
The presence of the packet led to immediate assumptions about whether Dhoni himself smokes. However, there has been no confirmation that the item belonged to him. Given that multiple people were travelling in the vehicle, it could just as easily have belonged to another passenger or even been left behind earlier.
Despite the lack of clarity, online discussions quickly escalated, with fans debating Dhoni’s personal habits. Many were quick to point out that assumptions based on a single frame of a video are unreliable, urging others not to jump to conclusions.
Fueling the chatter is Dhoni’s well-known fondness for hookah sessions, a detail that has been mentioned by several former teammates over the years. After retiring from international cricket, videos of Dhoni enjoying hookah during trips to Dubai had previously circulated online, drawing attention but little controversy at the time.
Former Chennai Super Kings opener and batting coach Michael Hussey has also spoken openly about Dhoni’s relaxed and welcoming nature during IPL seasons. According to Hussey, Dhoni’s room was often a gathering spot for players, where discussions ranged from cricket to casual downtime.
Speaking on a recent cricket podcast, Hussey described Dhoni as someone who encouraged team bonding in informal settings. He mentioned that some players enjoyed flavoured tobacco, commonly known as shisha, during these interactions, highlighting the laid-back environment that Dhoni fostered.
While the viral clip has sparked curiosity, Dhoni has never publicly discussed cigarette smoking, and speculation remains unverified. For many fans, such debates pale in comparison to his legendary status and achievements on the field. As always, Dhoni’s legacy as one of cricket’s greatest leaders continues to overshadow fleeting online rumours.