SHOCKING! Cigarette in MS Dhoni’s car? Salman Khan's birthday bash video goes viral

A viral video of MS Dhoni travelling with wife Sakshi has sparked online speculation after a cigarette packet was spotted inside the car. While rumours spread, there is no confirmation the item belonged to Dhoni, with past comments about his fondness for hookah adding context to the chatter.

A recent video showing former India captain MS Dhoni travelling in a car with his wife Sakshi has gone viral, but not for reasons fans might expect. The clip surfaced after Dhoni attended Bollywood star Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, an event that drew significant media attention. As Dhoni arrived, photographers crowded around his vehicle, eager to capture a glimpse of the cricketing icon.

During one such moment, a sharp-eyed photographer zoomed in on what appeared to be a packet of cigarettes lying on the armrest of the back seat. Dhoni was seated in the front alongside his wife, while another person occupied the car as well. The brief glimpse was enough to ignite widespread speculation across social media.

Rumours and Assumptions Online

The presence of the packet led to immediate assumptions about whether Dhoni himself smokes. However, there has been no confirmation that the item belonged to him. Given that multiple people were travelling in the vehicle, it could just as easily have belonged to another passenger or even been left behind earlier.

Despite the lack of clarity, online discussions quickly escalated, with fans debating Dhoni’s personal habits. Many were quick to point out that assumptions based on a single frame of a video are unreliable, urging others not to jump to conclusions.

Past Stories Add Context

Fueling the chatter is Dhoni’s well-known fondness for hookah sessions, a detail that has been mentioned by several former teammates over the years. After retiring from international cricket, videos of Dhoni enjoying hookah during trips to Dubai had previously circulated online, drawing attention but little controversy at the time.

Former Chennai Super Kings opener and batting coach Michael Hussey has also spoken openly about Dhoni’s relaxed and welcoming nature during IPL seasons. According to Hussey, Dhoni’s room was often a gathering spot for players, where discussions ranged from cricket to casual downtime.

A Leader With an Open-Door Culture

Speaking on a recent cricket podcast, Hussey described Dhoni as someone who encouraged team bonding in informal settings. He mentioned that some players enjoyed flavoured tobacco, commonly known as shisha, during these interactions, highlighting the laid-back environment that Dhoni fostered.

Focus Remains on Legacy

While the viral clip has sparked curiosity, Dhoni has never publicly discussed cigarette smoking, and speculation remains unverified. For many fans, such debates pale in comparison to his legendary status and achievements on the field. As always, Dhoni’s legacy as one of cricket’s greatest leaders continues to overshadow fleeting online rumours.