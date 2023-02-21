Shocking ‘brother and sister make love’ question in Pakistan university paper sparks wave of outrage on Twitter

Shocking ‘brother and sister make love’ question in Pak university paper sparks wave of outrage on Twitter

Many questions from universities and school question papers have sparked outrage and stunned netizens in the past, but one “brother and sister” question from a question paper issued by a university in Pakistan has taken the cake when it comes to outrageous questions.

The question paper from a university in Pakistan, which is now going viral on social media, asked the students their views on a brother and sister “making love”. The question paper was posted on social media by a Twitter user and is now being called “disgusting” by netizens.

Student bodies have now come out to slam the “vulgar question” from Islamabad-based COMSATS University's question paper, urging that the vice chancellor and head of the university be questioned.

The question from the Pakistan university paper states that ‘Mark’ and ‘Julie’ are brother and sister and are travelling together when they decided to “make love” and they both enjoyed it. The university then asked the students their views on the scenario.

Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question?Don’t the higher ups in the university know what’s going on? Or is the #comsatsuniversity owned by the teacher? Stop this nonsense rant #COMSATS pic.twitter.com/7GMBZ3ynTK — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 20, 2023

A social media user posted the question paper on Twitter along with the caption, “Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question? Don’t the higher-ups in the university know what’s going on?”

Actress and singer Mishi Khan took to Twitter and said, “Shame on you @cuissbc. Your pathetic university should be sealed & the perverted teachers should be kicked out. Whoever asked this question should be behind bars. How dare you ask this filthy question?”

The teacher who gave this quiz to students has been identified as Professor Khair ul Bashar, according to New York Post. After the quiz sparked a major controversy, the teacher was fired and blacklisted by the university, as per media reports.

A letter by the university official reads, “The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students.”

