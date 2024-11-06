A virtual ‘nikah’ was conducted between a groom in Turkiye and a bride in India, using video call due to...

In a unique wedding, a virtual ‘nikah’ was held between a groom in Turkiye and a bride in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, after circumstances made it difficult for them to be physically present together. Adnan Muhammad, the groom from Bilaspur, had planned to marry in person but faced a hurdle when his employer in Turkiye refused to grant him leave, as shared by his family. Additionally, the bride’s ailing grandfather requested an early wedding, urging the family to proceed without delay.

Both families agreed to perform the marriage ceremony online, and on Sunday, the groom’s family traveled from Bilaspur to Mandi to join the bride’s family for the virtual ceremony. On Monday, the couple connected via video call, with a qazi overseeing the marriage rituals. During the ceremony, both bride and groom followed tradition by saying "qubool hai" (I accept) three times, marking their union.

Akram Mohammad, the bride’s uncle, highlighted how this marriage was made possible by advanced technology, allowing them to overcome the physical distance between the couple. This wasn’t the first virtual wedding in the region; just last year, a couple from Himachal Pradesh, Ashish Singha from Kotgarh and Shivani Thakur from Bhuntar, also exchanged vows over video call after landslides and flash floods prevented the groom’s barat from reaching the venue. Virtual weddings like these reflect how families are adapting to modern challenges using technology, blending tradition with convenience.

