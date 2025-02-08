A wedding in Maharashtra was called off after the groom’s low score in...

In Maharashtra’s Murtizapur, a wedding was unexpectedly canceled at the last moment—not because of horoscope mismatches or family disputes, but due to the groom’s low CIBIL score. The incident highlights how financial stability is becoming an essential factor in marriage decisions.

Wedding Canceled After Credit Score Check

Both families had almost finalized the wedding, and preparations were in full swing. However, during a formal meeting, the bride’s uncle raised concerns about the groom’s financial background. He requested to check the groom’s CIBIL score—a report that provides details about a person’s credit history, including loans, credit card payments, and repayment behavior.

When they checked the report, the bride’s family was shocked to find that the groom had taken multiple loans from different banks and had a poor credit score. A low CIBIL score often means that a person has defaulted on loan payments or has a history of irregular repayments, signaling financial instability.

Seeing this as a red flag, the bride’s uncle questioned how the groom would provide financial security to his wife if he was already burdened with debt. The family took the concern seriously and decided to call off the wedding immediately.

What is a CIBIL Score?

A CIBIL score is a three-digit number, typically between 300 and 900, given by the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL). It reflects a person’s creditworthiness based on their past financial activities, including how they have managed loans and credit card payments. A high score indicates good financial health and increases the chances of getting loans, while a low score suggests financial risks.

Financial Stability in Marriage Decisions

Traditionally, families consider factors like social status, education, and horoscope compatibility when arranging marriages. However, this case highlights how financial background, particularly credit scores, is becoming a deciding factor. In today’s world, where managing finances is crucial for a stable future, a bad credit history can even cost someone their marriage.