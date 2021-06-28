Shocking! Bride calls off wedding after 'six pheras' due to THIS reason

Indian weddings are events that are tailormade for epic moments that mirror some of the best twists than any movie plots could offer.

The great Indian wedding season is here and weddings are in full flow. In equal volume, bizarre incidents taking place at wedding ceremonies are emerging.

The latest incident sees a bride call off her marriage after taking six of the seven pheras, the traditional Hindu wedding ritual where the couple goes around a sacred fire to eternalize their vows.

The incident, which took place in a village in Kulpahad tehsil in the UP town of Mahoba, saw the woman recuse herself from the proceedings after the sixth phera.

Many of the guests, including the relatives and friends on both the sides, tried reasoning with the reluctant bride, but to no avail. Unmoved by any convincing, the bride refused to complete the pheras.

The matter reportedly forced the panchayat of the village to convene in the middle of the night. Despite their attempt to resolve the issue, the bride stood her ground and left the groom party with no choice but to retreat empty handed.

When the bride was further prodded as to why she called off the marriage, she reportedly said that the groom was not to her liking.

The father of the groom allegedly questioned the bride’s intentions, as to why she had taken part in the earlier rituals, including the garland exchange.