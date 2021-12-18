Shocking! Bihar police raid bride's bedroom 5 days after her wedding in search of liquor, mother-in-law faints

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says that the decision to ban liquor was taken in April 2016 following demands from women of the state, but now the state police are conducting raids in rooms of newly-wedded brides.

In a similar incident, on Thursday night, Vaishali police conducted a raid in Seela Devi's house located in Hathsarganj locality in Hajipur city and raided the bedroom of her daughter-in-law who got married to his son just five days ago.

Pooja Kumari, the newly-wedded bride, was in the bedroom when a team of police personnel, which had no women personnel, entered her room and searched everything.

"They searched the entire room including the bed, cupboard, suitcases, and drawers. When I asked them about what they are looking for, they rudely asked to stay silent. They informed me that they were searching for a liquor bottle that was kept in the room," Pooja told media persons in Hajipur on Friday afternoon.

Seeing the embarrassing situation, her mother-in-law fainted.

"Despite my mother-in-law falling unconscious, the inhumane act of the police personnel continued. They did not stop searching the house," Pooja said.

"After the raid, we are facing an embarrassing situation in the locality. Our family members have no record of liquor consumption. Still, they (police) conducted a raid without any search warrant," Seela Devi said.

Vaishali SSP Maneesh Kumar refused to comment on the incident.

Earlier in this month, a team of Bihar Police entered into the room of a bride in Patna to search for liquor. On that occasion, the state police faced severe criticism for their actions.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, addressing a gathering in Madhubani on Friday, reminded the people that he had decided on a liquor ban following the demand of women.

"You (women) should not forget that the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar on your demand. We appeal to the women to come forward and fight against liquor traders and manufacturers. Women empowerment has increased now. There are so many actions for you. Your strength has increased now," he said.

"Whenever you learn about liquor consumption or sale at a particular place, start protesting against them. The state police are with you," he said.