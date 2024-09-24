SHOCKING: 'Dead' man stands up as he is about to be taken for autopsy, here's what happened next...

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar, a man declared dead suddenly came back to life after a few hours, stunning both doctors and police. The incident unfolded in a series of surprising developments that have garnered significant public interest and attention. The man was taken to Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif.

As per reports, the man was found lying unconscious in a bathroom. Since the toilet was closed from inside, the hospital workers understood that someone was present inside. Fearing something untoward, the health workers present there immediately informed the police about it.

When the police reached the spot and broke the toilet door and entered inside, they found a person lying unconscious on the toilet floor. The police and other health workers checked his pulse and considered him dead. Slowly the news of the body found in the toilet spread like wildfire in the hospital, after which a crowd of people gathered there to see him.

A forensic unit was called in to gather evidence, and preparations were made for a post-mortem examination. Yet, as the team began relocating the body for autopsy, the man unexpectedly regained consciousness, startling hospital personnel and bystanders.

The man was identified as Rakesh Kevat, who was from Jirain village.

Bystanders witnessing a supernatural event until Rakesh shouted, "I am not deceased; I am living!" This declaration shocked everyone back to reality, dispelling any lingering disbelief.

However, following a thorough assessment, doctors discovered Rakesh to be in sound health, prompting an investigation into the unfolding events. Rakesh clarified that he was not dead but had, in fact, been asleep in the toiled after consuming alcohol. He had left his footwear outside the door and, despite hearing the cleaning personnel knocking, his alcoholic condition hindered his ability to reply. Upon forcefully entering the room, the staff erroneously presumed his demise.

Officials verified that Rakesh had not experienced a cardiac episode nor harbored any preexisting health concerns. His visit to the hospital was to rendezvous with an individual, yet his intoxicated state led to a commotion that sparked considerable bewilderment.

As a safety measure, Rakesh was taken to the police station for questioning to clarify the circumstances surrounding his presence at the hospital. This occurrence has not only puzzled the nearby residents but has also prompted inquiries into the procedures implemented for managing similar scenarios within healthcare institutions.

In an unusual turn of events, Rakesh's sudden return to life acts as a poignant reminder of the thin line between life and death, leaving doctor and others astonished.