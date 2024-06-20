Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

This actor, who worked with Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100-crore film, died after he fell in...

Thousands of Indian millionaires relocating to this country in 2024, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

5 must- try traditional Guajarati dishes

Here’s how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, others charged for Sholay

AI imagines Delhi when it was ruled by Pandavas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet superstar's son, who started working at 1, has only 1 hit in entire career, still charges Rs 7 crore per film

Kantara star Sapthami Gowda files defamation case against co-star's wife, demands Rs 10 crore in damages, know why

'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

HomeViral

Viral

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

The snake, believed to be a spectacled cobra, was trapped in the adhesive tape of the packaging.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video
A couple claimed that their Amazon package of an Xbox controller came with a live cobra. (Photo via X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A Bengaluru couple discovered a live snake in an Amazon package, sending shockwaves through the online shopping community. The snake, believed to be a spectacled cobra, was trapped in the adhesive tape of the packaging. The couple, who ordered an Xbox controller, captured the entire incident on video, making it go viral.

An Amazon India spokesperson assured that the company is prioritising a thorough investigation into this shocking breach of safety protocols. "The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority," the spokesperson told PTI, reaffirming their commitment to addressing customer complaints seriously.

"We ordered an Xbox controller 2 days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package. The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same," the customer was quoted as saying by India Today.

The customer further added, "We did receive a complete refund, but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake? This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon's negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?"

The snake was reportedly apprehended and later released in a safe place out of people's reach.

READ | NEET exam row: Paper leak mastermind confesses leaking question paper for Rs 30-32 lakh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Haris Rauf engages in heated argument with Pakistani fan in USA, video goes viral

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

'Incessant attacks on my character': Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA Bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss assault case

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look out: Second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon begins filming

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement