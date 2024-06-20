Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

The snake, believed to be a spectacled cobra, was trapped in the adhesive tape of the packaging.

A couple claimed that their Amazon package of an Xbox controller came with a live cobra. (Photo via X)

A Bengaluru couple discovered a live snake in an Amazon package, sending shockwaves through the online shopping community. The snake, believed to be a spectacled cobra, was trapped in the adhesive tape of the packaging. The couple, who ordered an Xbox controller, captured the entire incident on video, making it go viral.

An Amazon India spokesperson assured that the company is prioritising a thorough investigation into this shocking breach of safety protocols. "The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority," the spokesperson told PTI, reaffirming their commitment to addressing customer complaints seriously.

"We ordered an Xbox controller 2 days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package. The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same," the customer was quoted as saying by India Today.

The customer further added, "We did receive a complete refund, but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake? This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon's negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?"

The snake was reportedly apprehended and later released in a safe place out of people's reach.

