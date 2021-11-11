SHOCKING: Man 'tried to kick woman out of shop' because she was 'basically naked' - Watch viral video

The woman said that supermarket streak ASDA "tried to kick her out" for shopping without enough clothes on but she was wearing top and joggers.



In a shocking incident, a woman was asked to go out of a supermarket in the UK for not wearing enough clothes.

The woman said that supermarket streak ASDA "tried to kick her out" for shopping without enough clothes on but she was wearing top and joggers.

Jaiah was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie as she tried to calm down an ASDA worker who asked her to go out.

So tonight in @asda @AsdaServiceTeam isle of dogs store I was told by an employee that I wasn’t wearing enough clothes, i wasn’t respecting myself, that I’m basically naked and I shouldn’t be in there. Honestly the most disgusting behaviour pic.twitter.com/sZKFewzvNQ — jaiah (@jaiahfern) November 9, 2021

The worker can be heard saying: "We can see your body almost. The manager is coming right now."

Jaiah says the worker told her she has no respect for herself.

The man added: "It's not because you don't respect yourself, we have a policy in ASDA."

Jaiah posted the video of the whole incident on Twitter with the caption: "So tonight in ASDA, Isle of Dogs, I was told by an employee that I wasn’t wearing enough clothes, I wasn’t respecting myself, that I’m basically naked and I shouldn’t be in there. Honestly the most disgusting behaviour."

Meanwhile, ASDA has apologised to the woman and have started a probe in this matter.

A spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of this incident we launched an investigation within the store. We have been in contact with Jaiah to explain that this is not our policy and to apologise for the negative experience they had on this occasion."