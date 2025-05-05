A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district turned into a scene of tragedy after a seemingly trivial argument over food spiralled into violence, leaving two teenagers dead.

Weddings in India are supposed to be joyous occasions, but sometimes they can take a dark turn. Some weddings have witnessed bizarre fights over seemingly trivial matters. For instance, a groom kissing his bride on stage during a 'jaimala' ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur sparked a fight between their families, with people resorting to sticks and batons. It appears that in India, small things can often trigger big fights, even on happy occasions like wedding. A recent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district is a grim reminder of this.

The fatal altercation occurred on May 3 during a wedding feast in a local village, when a dispute over who would receive tandoori roti first led to a physical fight between two young guests. The victims, aged 17 and 18, reportedly attacked each other with sticks.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Ravi Kumar, also known as Kallu (18), and a 17-year-old guest began arguing while waiting to be served. The disagreement quickly escalated as both began hitting each other with sticks found nearby.

The minor died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Ravi succumbed to his wounds en route to a trauma centre.

"We were all busy working when suddenly we were informed that a fight had broken out," said Ramjeevan Varma, the bride’s father. "When we reached the spot, the boys had already been fighting and had injured themselves badly. All of this happened over a roti," he told reporters.

Reports indicate that local police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them for autopsy. Gairiganj Circle Officer Akhilesh Varma confirmed the incident and said that further legal action will be based on the postmortem findings.