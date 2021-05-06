SHOCKING: 14-year-old girl slams teacher as her top was deemed too small and revealing by her

In yet another case of moral policing, a 14-year-old student has accused her female teacher of sexual harassment over remarks the teacher made about the dress of the girl during class.

According to Alice Wagner, who studies in CLass 8 at Yulee Middle School, in US, her teacher made an inappropriate comment about her breasts and told her that her top was "letting them hang out for the whole world to see."

Wagner told WJXT that the teacher made the remarks while she was exiting the classroom. Wagner added that she was wearing a white tank top, a long-sleeve gray cardigan, and a knee-length skirt at that time.

Wagner then confront the teacher and told her, "You need to stop sexualizing 14-year-old girls." The 14-year-old Wagner then went to the administration's office to call her parents but she was not allowed to make the call.

Wagner then had a heated exchange with administrators and she was suspended for 10 days. Wagner's suspension came into effect on April 28.

Wagner said Ther teacher's comments made her "feel very uncomfortable."

Both Wagner and her mother later acknowledged to WJXT that her angry outbursts crossed a line. But Wagner's mother Sarah said she understands why her daughter was angry.

"So, I don’t think it’s okay for her to talk to teachers that way," Sarah said.

"[But] She was basically sexually harassed by her teacher," she added.

Wagner later took to Facebook and posted a message saying the entire incident has left her feeling "extremely disappointed in the school system."

She said she now feels "powerless and silenced."