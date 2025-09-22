SHOCKING! 13-year-old Afghani boy sneaks into flight’s landing gear, travels from Kabul to Delhi, he revealed...

A shocking incident unfolded at Delhi Airport when a 13-year-old boy was discovered after secretly travelling from Kabul to Delhi inside the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air flight on Sunday morning. He later revealed the reason behind doing this.

The flight, RQ-4401 of KAM Airlines, arrived from Kabul to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after a 2-hour journey on the morning of September 21, Sunday. Around 11:10 am, airline security staff spotted the boy wandering near the aircraft. The security personnel gave him over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who then took him to Terminal 3 of the IGI airport for questioning.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the boy hails from Kunduz, Afghanistan, and had boarded the aircraft without a ticket by hiding inside the landing gear section. He further told the CISF personnel that he somehow managed to stealthily reach Kabul Airport and did this out of curiosity.

During a thorough inspection of the aircraft, the airline's security and engineering teams also recovered a small red audio speaker from the landing gear area. The boy was then taken for interrogation by concerned agencies. After completing the necessary procedures, he was sent back to Kabul the same day on KAM Air's return flight, RQ-4402.

(With inputs from ANI)