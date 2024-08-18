Twitter
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Shocking: 10-year-old finds dinosaur footprints while walking on beach

A 10-year-old girl in the UK discovered 200-million-year-old dinosaur footprints on a beach.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 01:43 PM IST

Shocking: 10-year-old finds dinosaur footprints while walking on beach
Dinosaur footprints
Dinosaur footprints discovered: A casual summer beach walk turned into a prehistoric adventure for a 10-year-old girl in the UK when she stumbled upon enormous footprints. While strolling along the shore with her mother in Penarth, Tegan made an incredible discovery: five massive footprints that dinosaur experts believe belong to a Camelot that roamed the area over 200 million years ago, according to BBC.

These enormous prints, spaced up to 75cm apart, are thought to have been made by a large herbivore from the late Triassic period. Palaeontologists are now working to verify the discovery, with the National Museum Wales' palaeontology curator expressing confidence that the prints are genuine. Tegan and her mother are thrilled to have walked in the footsteps of dinosaurs.

Cindy Howells, a seasoned dinosaur expert with 40 years of experience in the region, explained the significance of the find. "We've got five footprints, and we're talking about half-to-three-quarters of a metre between each one. These footprints are so big, it would have to be a type of dinosaur called a sauropodomorpha,'' Howells told the BBC's The Dinohunters programme.

The incredible discovery was made on the South Wales coast, where the girl's mother, Claire, used to live. "It was so cool and exciting. We were just out looking to see what we could find; we didn't think we'd find anything. We found these big holes that looked like dinosaur footprints, so mum took some pictures, emailed the museum, and it was from a long-necked dinosaur,'' said Tegan.

Following the remarkable discovery, Claire reached out to Cindy via email just a few days later. The dinosaur footprints had been found embedded in red siltstone at Lavernock Point, a location situated between Cardiff and Barry along the Glamorgan Heritage Coast.

Cindy Howells was convinced of the authenticity of the footprints due to the consistent stride pattern. "What's telling is the alternating left and right feet, with a consistent distance between them. If they were just random holes, we'd be sceptical, but this pattern suggests a deliberate gait. It's a significant discovery, and the excitement is palpable when someone contacts us with a confirmed dinosaur find - it's truly thrilling," she explained.

Reflecting on the discovery, Cindy added, "It's hard to comprehend you're walking on the same beach that hundreds of millions of years ago, some massive prehistoric animal was here. You can spend a lifetime looking for dinosaur treasures, so for it to happen for Tegan at this age is great."

 

