VIRAL
A 10-year-old girl from Nagpur was critically injured after falling 30 feet in a ziplining accident in Manali due to poor safety measures.
A family holiday in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali took a tragic turn for a Nagpur-based family when their 10-year-old daughter was seriously injured in a ziplining accident. The young girl, Trisha Bijwe, fell from a height of around 30 feet after the zipline cable she was attached to suddenly snapped in mid-air.
The incident happened on June 8 while the family was enjoying their summer vacation. Trisha, the daughter of Prafulla Bijwe and his wife, was using a zipline ride at a local tourist spot in Manali when the shocking accident occurred. According to the family, the harness failed while she was still in the air, causing her to plummet into a gorge below.
Trisha suffered several serious injuries, including multiple fractures in her leg. Her parents said there were no proper safety measures in place at the zipline facility. They also claimed that no immediate help was available at the scene after the accident. The lack of trained staff or emergency support made the situation even worse for the family, who were left to manage the crisis on their own.
After receiving some first aid and treatment in Manali, Trisha was moved to a hospital in Chandigarh for further care. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition remains critical, according to her family.
To raise awareness and demand justice, the Bijwe family released a video of the accident. The footage shows the terrifying moment when the zipline cable broke and Trisha fell. The family has called for strict action to be taken against the zipline operators and has urged the local authorities to improve safety standards at such adventure tourism spots.
This accident has highlighted the growing concern about the lack of proper regulation and safety checks at many tourist adventure activities in India. The family hopes their daughter’s painful experience can lead to stronger safety rules, so no other child or family has to face a similar trauma.
Turkey issues big statement on alleged role in Air India Dreamliner crash: 'Seems to be aimed at...'
Kushal Tandon confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi, later deletes post: 'It's been 5 months, so..'
After Test retirement, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to action with THIS crucial series; Check schedule
SHOCKING: 10-year-old falls off 30 feet after zipline breaks mid-air in Manali, video surfaces
Tech millionaire who wants to live forever spends Rs 172200000 daily on...; takes 40 pills, wakes up at...
Pune bridge on Indrayani river collapsed, 10 to 15 people feared trapped, rescue operations underway
NEET UG 2025: Pune teen who bagged 99.99 percentile in medical exam shares tips to prepare for Physics: 'You don't need to...'
TNPL 2025: R Ashwin in disbelief as hilarious fielding error leads to three overthrow runs, video goes viral
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par postponed? Film stuck at CBFC, superstar refuses to cut two scenes due to...
Gujarat officials carry out demolition drive at religious site, left shocked to find...
Iran-Israel War: Iran's missile strikes kill 10 in Israel amid US President Donald Trump's warning to Tehran
Bad news for India's largest private bank as it loses Rs 47075 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Anushka Sharma shares daughter Vamika’s heartfelt Father’s Day wish to daddy Virat Kohli: 'I play make up with...'
'Prioritised IPL over national team': Australian legend slams Pat Cummins and Co. after WTC final loss to South Africa
Meet man, who was expelled from school, scored 57% in 10th class, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, he is..., secured AIR...
'Waiting with lots of..': Shikhar Dhawan shares Father's Day post for himself on behalf of his son Zoraver
Zomato delivery man becomes emotional, surprised by customers who did..., watch viral video
Air India flight attendant killed in crash was set to get engaged soon: ‘She was very happy’
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani body identified, as DNA matches days after Air India tragedy
Buying properties in Delhi is set to become expensive, CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG step
Meet India’s 3-year-old boy, who created a massive record, became youngest rated chess player, he is from...
Did you know Neena Gupta was asked to return to her van during Metro In Dino shoot; here's why
Meet India’s 3-year-old boy, who created a massive record, became youngest rated chess player in..., he is from...
Was Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Asim Munir invited to US military parade? White House says...
Shivangi Verma questions Govind Namdev’s allegations amid dating rumours: 'I was shocked when...'
ATTENTION Commuters! Delhi Metro Blue line services delayed on THESE routes
‘Those hands, er, paws...’: This adorable puppy impresses netizens, melt hearts by being calm during..., video goes viral
India vs England: Launch of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy postponed due to THIS reason
British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in India's..., due to...
When Neelam Kothar had ugly fight with Ekta Kapoor over husband Samir Soni: 'He had some intimate...'
Donald Trump denies US involvement in Israeli strikes targeting Iran, says 'if attacked, full strength of armed forces will...'
This country has inked deals for some of the most powerful fighter jets, KAAN, F-15 EX, Rafale...its next deal is with this big nation for..., the country is...
Not Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, real mastermind behind airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear, military facilities is...
Meet girl, NEET UG topper who scored perfect 720 out of 720, got admission in..., she is...
Rinku Singh gets this special gift from fiancee Priya Saroj, it is worth Rs...
Crypto News Update: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale turns heads with USD 200,000 raised in less than 24 hours
Temba Bavuma aims for this ICC title after clinching Word Test Championship 2025 title
Kedarnath helicopter crash: 7 killed as Chopper crashes in Gaurikund forests, video shows thick smoke, NDRF, SDRF teams deployed at site ; WATCH
Zeenat Aman gets emotional as she boards Air India flight after tragic crash: 'Found myself absolutely...'
South Africa vs Australia: List of records created in World Test Championship 2025 Final
Anil Ambani hits jackpot, these three Reliance's shares are skyrocketing, their names are....
Mumbai Police reacts after Malavika Mohanan shares disturbing local train incident: ‘City has always been safe'
US seems weaken against China as it possesses..., F-25 jets in danger, President Xi Jinping's game changing move has alarmed West because...
'Thrust not achieved,....', chilling last words of Air India Pilot, seconds before Ahmedabad plane crash
Amid Israel Iran war how India’s trade, economy are at risk? These key sectors most vulnerable, price of these commodities likely to rise
Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 7 dead as chopper carrying pilgrims crashes near Gaurikund
Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan sell their three apartments in Mumbai for Rs...
Kantara actor dies while shooting for Rishab Shetty's film in Bengaluru
Good news for investors, as Anil Ambani's company delivers 133% return in a month, the company is…
Is Trump world's richest person? Richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos? US president makes big claim
Israel completes extensive series of strikes on Iran's nuclear weapons project
Donald Trump says Russia's Vladimir Putin wished him happy birthday, both agree to end Israel-Iran war
Meet Nikesh Arora, IIT grad, who faced 400 rejections, now CEO of Rs 11,283,000,000,000 company, gets higher salary than Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, his net worth is...
Woman in THIS country left shocked after returning home during lunch break at work, finds...
'Don’t make him bowl....': Sourav Ganguly on managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload during England Test series
BCCI takes BIG decision on IPL victory celebrations after Bengaluru stampede tragedy following RCB's maiden title win
Mouni Roy says 'no man deserves' Disha Patani: 'Many boyfriends...'
Meet world’s rice superpower, exported 22 million tonnes in 2024, nearly 3 times more than rivals, not Thailand, Pakistan, it is...
Ankita Lokhande remembers ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on his 5th death anniversary, calls their bond...
Weather update: Delhi receives shower of relief from heatwave, IMD issues thunderstorm and strong wind alert for...
Happy Father's Day 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes to make your dad feel special
Princess Kate pays tribute to Diana with iconic turquoise look at Trooping the Colour
A holy sign or coincidence? Eagle flying away with sacred cloth from Shri Jagannath Temple has people linking it to Ahmedabad tragedy
Donald Trump: What is 'No Kings' protest being held against US president on his birthday across major cities
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: How many Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes does Air India have? It has completed checks on...
Housefull 5 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar-starrer races to Rs 150 crore in India, jumps on 2nd Saturday, earns...
Meet dog who was abandoned by its previous owners for being 'too loud', he then saved Buddhist monk's life from...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Identities of 19 victims confirmed as DNA samples match, Harsh Sanghavi confirms
Madhya Pradesh: Four naxalites, including three women, gunned down in Balaghat encounter
Virat Kohli's 7-year-old post for Aiden Markram goes viral after star batter's stellar knock in WTC Final
Who was Melissa Hortman? US lawmaker, her husband shot dead inside their home in Minnesota
Sunjay Kapur death: Here's how love blossomed between him and Karisma Kapoor, both suffered heartbreaks, they first met at..., his third wife is...
Viral Video: Justin Bieber caught in heated clash with paparazzi, says, 'I love my wife and you...', WATCH
Meet man, set to lead Indian company worth Rs 4 lakh crore as MD after replacing its founder, he is...; business is...
Watch: Keshav Maharaj cries, Temba Bavuma covers his face after South Africa win WTC Final at Lord's
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg declares end of social media’s golden age, says future of online platforms is...
'Lord Bavuma, It’s time for Africa': Fans react as South Africa beat Australia in WTC 2025 final to end 27-year ICC trophy drought
'I am differently abled': Delhi man’s ice cream order turns into a lesson in kindness
Anirudh Ravichander breaks silence on his marriage rumours with Kavya Maran, asks fans to...
Meet woman who cleared IIT, NIMHANS, UGC-NET, all without any coaching classes, is now set to join...
WTC 2025 Final Prize Money: Australia walk away with Rs 186300000, winners South Africa get....
Meet man who did B.Tech from BHU, masters from US, still faced 400 job rejections, is now CEO of company worth Rs 10.86 lakh crore, name is..
Viral Video: Indian man gives a tour of his Taj Mahal-style 4BHK house, says 'it's dedicated to my wife', WATCH
Pizza from a vending machine? Japan’s latest food innovation goes viral
Will Israel-Iran conflict affect oil prices in India? Fuel rates to…
'You are so weak': HR sparks backlash after insulting woman seeking leave for fever
IAS officer Athar Aamir was once married to UPSC topper Tina Dabi, they got divorced, his second wife is..., she is from...
SA vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: South Africa create history, end 27-year ICC title drought with 5-wicket win over Australia
Anderson-Tendulkar trophy launch postponed ahead of India-England Test series due to THIS reason
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal bridge's 'deadly' 90 degree turn goes viral, netizens say, 'Death will arrive...'
Delhi-NCR Weather: Yellow alert for Delhi as IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for next..., check 7-day forecast here
Meet woman, mother of billionaire businessmen, a Veena maestro who started flower shop with just Rs 500, now runs…, her name is..
'Where does instinct come from?': Baby alligator’s notorious death roll leaves internet stunned, WATCH viral video
Ahead of India-England Test series, BCCI requests ECB to rethink over renaming....
The 11A mystery: Survivor from deadly 1998 crash had same seat number as Air India tragedy's lone survivor, is it the safest seat?
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI is exposing your personal searches, private chats to public, here's how you can prevent it
India's strong response to US after it hails Pakistan for its 'fight against terrorism', reminds Washington of Osama Bin Laden: 'None of us has...'
42-year-old James Anderson returns with career-best figures on T20 comeback, reflects on a decade of missed chances
Internet is abuzz with ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ viral theory, does it has connection with Israel Iran conflict?
Bipasha Basu SLAMS trolls body-shaming her after child's birth, calls memes 'deeply disturbing reflections' of society: 'Hope human race does not..'