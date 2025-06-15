A 10-year-old girl from Nagpur was critically injured after falling 30 feet in a ziplining accident in Manali due to poor safety measures.

A family holiday in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali took a tragic turn for a Nagpur-based family when their 10-year-old daughter was seriously injured in a ziplining accident. The young girl, Trisha Bijwe, fell from a height of around 30 feet after the zipline cable she was attached to suddenly snapped in mid-air.

The incident happened on June 8 while the family was enjoying their summer vacation. Trisha, the daughter of Prafulla Bijwe and his wife, was using a zipline ride at a local tourist spot in Manali when the shocking accident occurred. According to the family, the harness failed while she was still in the air, causing her to plummet into a gorge below.

Trisha suffered several serious injuries, including multiple fractures in her leg. Her parents said there were no proper safety measures in place at the zipline facility. They also claimed that no immediate help was available at the scene after the accident. The lack of trained staff or emergency support made the situation even worse for the family, who were left to manage the crisis on their own.

After receiving some first aid and treatment in Manali, Trisha was moved to a hospital in Chandigarh for further care. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nagpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition remains critical, according to her family.

To raise awareness and demand justice, the Bijwe family released a video of the accident. The footage shows the terrifying moment when the zipline cable broke and Trisha fell. The family has called for strict action to be taken against the zipline operators and has urged the local authorities to improve safety standards at such adventure tourism spots.

This accident has highlighted the growing concern about the lack of proper regulation and safety checks at many tourist adventure activities in India. The family hopes their daughter’s painful experience can lead to stronger safety rules, so no other child or family has to face a similar trauma.