Last week, TV actress Sana Javed shared romantic photos with her husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, on her official Instagram account. The images quickly went viral on social media.

Sana shared the pictures wearing a sleek black blazer and matching trousers as she embraced her husband, Shoaib Malik with a caption that read, ‘Cause you know, baby, I adore you’. The viral pictures have already garnered more than 250,000 likes on social media.

Sana Javed is Shoaib Malik's third wife, following his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza earlier this year. After Sana posted the picture, netizens online made remarks targeting Sania Mirza. One user of Instagram wrote, “stop judging them guys! Allah ooper se naseeb likh k dunia me bhejte hain..ye dono aik dusre k naseeb me likh diye gaye th pehle se”.

Another user commented that it’s better for Shoaib Malik to have married a woman from his own country instead of Sania Mirza, who is from India. “Apny mulak ki larki sy shahdi best hai’ apny log apna ghar’ bht khushi hwi,” the user wrote.

Since her divorce from Shoaib Malik earlier this year, Sania Mirza has been concentrating on both her career and her personal life with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Recently, she was appointed as the ambassador for Dubai Sports, a position she has shown great enthusiasm for.

