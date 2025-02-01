Akhtar took to his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account to express his admiration for Dolly, calling him “a lovely character with an inspiring story.”

Pakistan's former star cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently met India’s popular tea seller, Dolly Chaiwala, during the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament. The encounter took place before the match between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates.

Akhtar took to his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account to express his admiration for Dolly, calling him “a lovely character with an inspiring story.”

The video begins with Shoaib Akhtar asking Dolly that he has seen his matches or not, to which Dolly says yes sir I've seen all your matches. Then he playfully asks Dolly Did you feel bad when I use to bowl Sachin? To which Dolly replies yes sir.

Soon after Shoaib Akhtar shared the video, it quickly went viral. Till now the video has gained over 2,60,000 views and numerous comments. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Fan moments of Shoaib Akhtar with Dolly chaiwala." Another wrote, "aisi kya majboori thi?"

A third user said, "Shoaib Akhtar is actually making fun of Indians reflecting the quality of inspirational and influencers we are breeding as role models for future generations."

Dolly Chaiwala has gained widespread recognition for his unique chai-making techniques and entertaining videos, which have captured the attention of audiences across India. He rose to fame after a video of him serving his famous chai to Bill Gates went viral.

Meanwhile, on January 31st, MI Emirates claimed a dramatic five-wicket victory over Gulf Giants in the 26th match of the ILT20 held in Dubai. Chasing a target of 174 runs, MI Emirates reached 174/5 in just 19.1 overs, led by an impressive performance from Nicholas Pooran, who scored an unbeaten 58 runs off 37 balls, including six fours and three sixes. His outstanding contribution earned him the Player of the Match award.

Earlier, Gulf Giants had set a total of 173/6 in their 20 overs, with captain James Vince leading the charge with a strong innings of 86 runs off 50 balls. However, despite Vince's efforts, the Giants were unable to defend their score as MI Emirates' bowlers played a crucial role in the successful chase.

Aayan Afzal Khan delivered an impressive performance for MI Emirates, claiming two key wickets while conceding only nine runs in his two overs. Additionally, Romario Shepherd made a valuable contribution with a swift 23 runs not out, helping MI Emirates secure the target with five balls remaining.