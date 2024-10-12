She graced the ramp in a stunning pink lehenga from Bansal’s newest bridal collection.

Shilpa Shetty stole the show as the grand showstopper for Megha Bansal at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, leaving everyone in awe with her elegance and charm. She stepped onto the ramp wearing a gorgeous pink lehenga from Bansal’s latest bridal collection, bringing a fresh and modern look to the bridal fashion scene.

The lehenga was beautifully crafted with delicate embroidery and a scalloped hem, giving it a timeless feel, while the vertical panels added a touch of modernity. The deep V-neck blouse was both elegant and sultry, highlighting Shilpa’s graceful presence. Instead of a traditional dupatta, she made a bold style choice by pairing the lehenga with a sheer, full-sleeved top adorned with crystals, adding a contemporary twist to a classic look.

Shilpa’s beauty look was understated but radiant. Her makeup featured a dewy base, soft pink eyeshadow, and a nude pink lip that enhanced her natural beauty. Her skin glowed with a touch of highlighter, and her eyes were accentuated with defined brows and mascara-coated lashes. Shilpa kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for no jewelry and allowing her effortless style to shine. She styled her hair in a messy, centre-parted braid, with soft flicks framing her face, adding a casual yet chic touch to the look.

Meanwhile, designer Megha Bansal also turned heads with her fashion-forward appearance. She wore a chic black jacket with matching pants, adding her own stylish flair to the event. The jacket featured embellishments on the collar and neckline, while her Bohemian-inspired accessories, including a round necklace and statement rings, completed her look perfectly. Together, Shilpa and Megha created a stunning fashion moment at Lakme Fashion Week.