The game offers the participants a golden chance to win while providing a platform for local youth to develop and enhance their skills in archery.

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is held daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. It is a unique game in the state, in which winners are decided by correctly estimating the number of arrows shot in a day. This lottery game has two rounds. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the November 13 competition are out and can also be seen on the official website. If you bought tickets for the Shillong Teer game today, then check the results below:

Shillong Teer Result 13.11.2024 Wednesday

First Round Result - 35

Second Round Result - 66

The game is legal and supervised by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. Tickets for both rounds are available between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM at Teer Betting Centres. It offers the participants a golden chance to win while providing a platform for local youth to develop and enhance their skills in archery.

READ | Anil Ambani's company makes HUGE profit in 3 months, market cap now reaches Rs...