In the latest, Shikhar Dhawan has paid tribute to heroes like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and to the countless ‘Indian Muslims’ showcasing unity of India.

Following Operation Sindoor, celebrities across politics, entertainment, sports etc have been praising Indian Army’s courage and valour against Pakistan’s army. Joining the bandwagon is former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who has been vocal about India's stance against terrorism and has strongly praised the efforts of the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the latest, he has paid salute to heroes like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and to the countless ‘Indian Muslims’ showcasing unity of India. While some hailed the cricketer for acknowledging this, some felt that his tweet doesn’t foster unity.

Taking to X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Shikhar tweeted, “The spirit of India lies in its unity. Hats off to heroes like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and to the countless Indian Muslims who’ve bravely fought for the nation and showed what we stand for. Jai Hind!” Soon after the social media users chimed in to share their opinions. A user reacted, “Were Hindus not fighting for the nation. Your tweet does not foster unity.” “No person in right mind has ever questioned a patriotic Muslim about his love for the country. However, the fact that you needed a separate post just to laud Indian Muslims for something as mundane as being patriotic and contributing towards nation-building tells a lot about the problem,” commented another user.



Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the nation about Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Since then the two women officers came into the limelight. Shikhar's mentioning specifically about Sofia Qureshi and highlighting Indian Muslims irked social media users. “You are trying to project it as a symbol of unity, but deep down, even you know that Sofia Qureshi is not an Islamist face. Sofia represents the voice of a common woman - irrespective of religion or region,” said a user. “Once in uniform ..religion becomes secondary. Uniform binds all together as one …that’s the true spirit of armed forces,” reacted another user.

Earlier, Shikhar condemned Pakistan’s violation to the ceasefire agreement,tweeting, “The cheap country has once again shown its cheapness to the whole world." Following Operation Sindoor, he wrote, "Saluteto our brave soldiers for protecting our borders so strongly and stopping the drone attack on Jammu. India stands strong. Jai Hind!.”