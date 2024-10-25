The former Indian cricketer imitated the popular 'pankha baba', who is an internet sensation for his ability to stop a ceiling fan with bare hands

Shikhar Dhawan has once again grabbed the internet's attention by jumping on the viral 'Laddu Muthya' trend to garner 57 million views on his latest Instagram video. The former Indian cricketer imitated the popular 'pankha baba', who is an internet sensation for his ability to stop a ceiling fan with bare hands.

In the video, Dhawan is seen seated on a chair held aloft by three men, and two others act as devotees, shaking and mimicking the baba's followers. Dhawan raises his hand to stop the fan's rotation and pretends to bless fans as he rubs his fingers on their foreheads. The post was captioned with the catchy line 'Fan waale Baba ki jai ho,' which resonated with fans and helped the video go viral.

The trend is traced back to a man called Laddu Muthya, who is said to have been disabled and escaped from his home and became a saint in Karnataka. According to reports, he spent two decades blessing people in need and was loved for his supposed miraculous powers. Many temples were built in his honour after his death in 1993 to solidify his place in local folklore.

Dhawan’s take on this trend is playful and has entertained fans, as well as comments by fans saying that he has a good sense of humor. One user called him the 'Entertaining Cricketer of the Year' and another joked that Dhawan's participation should put an end to this viral trend.

Dhawan’s involvement in such quirky trends is a demonstration of how athletes can stay connected with the audience after their sports careers. His light-hearted approach shows his personality and keeps him relevant in the very popular culture. This shows that humour is not just a boundary crossing but a force that unites fans across different platforms.