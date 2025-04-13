In a recent interview, Dhawan hinted at being in love again, though he did not reveal the name. He said he has moved on and is in a happy space.

Cricket star Shikhar Dhawan is not just famous for his powerful batting, but also for his fun-loving personality. Known as ‘Gabbar’ among fans, Dhawan always finds a way to make people smile – both on and off the field. Recently, the former Indian opener grabbed attention with a funny video featuring his rumoured girlfriend, Sophie Shine. The video quickly went viral, making fans laugh out loud. In the video, the duo recreated a popular reel. Sophie started by saying, “Guruji, mujhe yaha se jaane ka man nahi kar raha.” When Dhawan asked, “Kyu?”, she replied sweetly, “Mujhe aapke paas rehna hai.” Dhawan, with his usual humor, answered, “Ghar mein kaam karti hogi maa.” The playful moment left fans in splits and became a trending topic online.

After divorce, Dhawan’s personal life has been in the spotlight. Now, his name is often linked with Irish model Sophie Shine. Though neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and this latest video have only added fuel to the fire.

In a recent interview, Dhawan hinted at being in love again, though he did not reveal the name. He said he has moved on and is in a happy space. With the pair spotted at several events together, fans are eagerly waiting for official confirmation.

While cricket fans loved Dhawan for his batting, they now seem equally entertained by his off-field charm. Whether it’s with a bat in hand or a phone camera rolling, Gabbar sure knows how to keep the spotlight on him.

For now, fans are enjoying the laughter and hoping that the rumored couple will soon confirm their relationship. One thing’s for sure – Dhawan’s sense of humour is still knocking it out of the park.