Former cricketer and Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan has purchased an apartment at DLF's latest super-luxury offering The Dahlias - offering premium villas with modern facilities - in Haryana's Gurugram.

Former cricketer and Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan has purchased an apartment at DLF's latest super-luxury offering The Dahlias - offering premium villas with modern facilities - in Haryana's Gurugram for a whopping price of Rs 69 crores, a report by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm suggested.

As per reports, the luxurious apartment, based in The Dahlias at DLF5 Golf Links in Gurugram sector 54, sprawls over 6,040 square feet. Notably, the property was registered in February and Shikhar Dhawan deposited a stamp duty of Rs 3.28 crores.

The cost of the apartment is Rs 65.61 crores while the total price of the house inclusive of the stamp duty is Rs 68.89 crores, the report suggests.

Features of The Dahlias

The super-luxury flat in The Dahlias offer five parking slots. Moreover, the per square feet rate of the apartment stands at a staggering Rs 1,14,068.61, the document suggests. However, there's no word from Dhawan on his fresh purchase.

The Dahlias is owned by DLF Limited - a real estate company which is known for its several other luxury projects such as DLF Camellias.

Shikhar Dhawan, the 'Gabbar' of cricket, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket back in August 2024. The left-handed batter made his international debut in 2010 with an ODI against Australia. In 2022, he played his final 50-over match for India against Bangladesh.