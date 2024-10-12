The dance video, which features Dhawan and Gayle busting out some lively moves, gave fans a glimpse into the duo’s camaraderie.

Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle, two of cricket’s most entertaining stars, have shown that they know how to have fun off the field as well. Dhawan recently shared a video on his Instagram account where the pair can be seen showing off their playful dance moves, which has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

The dance video, which features Dhawan and Gayle busting out some lively moves, gave fans a glimpse into the duo’s camaraderie. Both cricketers, known for their power-packed performances, seem to be enjoying their post-retirement lives with an easygoing, light-hearted moment that has captured the internet’s attention.

Currently, Dhawan and Gayle are playing in the Legends League Cricket tournament, where they represent Gujarat Giants. While the Giants have struggled in this edition, the two cricket icons are still having fun on and off the field. Dhawan recently retired from all forms of cricket in August 2024, while Gayle, though not officially retired, has been out of the cricketing scene for a while.

The duo’s careers are nothing short of legendary, with both having dominated all formats of the game. Dhawan, the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, has always been known for his consistent performances, while Gayle’s record-breaking 175* in a T20 match for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 remains unmatched to this day.

Though Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the table this season, Dhawan and Gayle’s spirits remain high, as seen in their viral video. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next playoff matches, with Konark Suryas and Southern Superstars facing off, followed by India Capitals taking on Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

The final match will be played at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday. But until then, Dhawan and Gayle’s infectious energy off the field has certainly given fans a reason to smile.