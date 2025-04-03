Along with the photo, Shekhar Suman attached the song 'Nigga Nigga Nigga' by Bobnlarry which many pointed out as inappropriate. One user wrote, "Wtf.. The N-word is not a compliment."

Actor and host Shekhar Suman, who is quite active on his social media, landed himself in controversy after he recently shared a photo with actress Riya Sharma on Instagram. The picture Shekhar Suman shared had nothing wrong with it, but netizens couldn't help but notice the song that Shekhar Suman attached with it.

Shekhar Suman, sharing a photo with Riya Sharma, wrote, "A good friend always stands by your side and cheers you up. A good friend will always put you above others. A good friend will always have your back #duchesskumari #support #afriendinneed Thanks Nigga." Along with the photo, Shekhar Suman attached the song 'Nigga Nigga Nigga' by Bobnlarry which many pointed out as inappropriate.

One user wrote, "Wtf.. The N-word is not a compliment," while another said, "Sir u may have unknowingly used that N word...pls give attention and correct if it is a mistake." A third user also took notice of the inappropriate song and wrote, "Seriously, this song????"

Shekhar Suman has yet to address his song choice or the logic behind it.

On the work front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a 2024 period drama TV series created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series, released in May last year, also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha in lead roles. Heeramandi's second season is currently in the works.

