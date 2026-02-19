Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes

Pakistan faces embarrassing moments time to time majorly in areas like cricket and politics. This time an official release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carrying more than one typing error put the country again in the spotlight. This follows another major typo in Sharif's post last year.

The release announced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to the United States of America as he was earlier invited by US President Donald Trump for his 'Board of Peace' meet.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Last year, during a major point in the geopolitical scenario when Iran and Israel came faceoff, Sharif drew social media attention due to another alleged typo.

While he was condemning Israel’s reported airstrikes on Iran, a screenshot of his x post was widely shared in which he had written “I condom the attack" instead of “I condemn".

Social media reaction

The error promoted laughs and jokes online, adding a lighthearted moment in the heat of a major tussle with various memes. A user commented, 'the curtain has been raised a little more' with a laughing emoji. Another user jokingly wrote, “It’s United States of America”. While two users highlighted the word ‘Unites’ and one of them posted a wondering emoji while another used a laughing emoji.

Pakistan-US relations

US administration under President Donald Trump in December last year approached Pakistan to explore partnerships in the sale of American locomotives and cooperation in mineral exploration, including assessment studies and agreements aimed at accelerating extraction, reported ANI. Pakistani authorities have since held internal consultations to evaluate US interest in the transport and minerals sectors.

According to some reports, the United States and Pakistan agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation, and enhancing coordination on regional peace and security during a series of high-level engagements in the federal capital.