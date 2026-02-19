FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace

Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'

'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download

Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi

Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes

Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Compliance Is No Longer Defensive It’s Crypto’s Fastest Growth Lever

Compliance Is No Longer Defensive It’s Crypto’s Fastest Growth Lever

SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace

SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its a

Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'

Akshay Kumar calls out racism faced by north-east Indians: 'They're as much..'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

HomeViral

VIRAL

Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes

Pakistan faces embarrassing moments time to time majorly in areas like cricket and politics. This time an official release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carrying more than one typing error put the country again in the spotlight. This follows another major typo in Sharif's post last year.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump at Board of Peace
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan faces embarrassing moments time to time majorly in areas like cricket and politics. This time an official release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carrying more than one typing error put the country again in the spotlight. The headline of the official release read, “Prime Minister’s Visit to the Unites States of Americas". 

The release announced Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to the United States of America as he was earlier invited by US President Donald Trump for his 'Board of Peace' meet. 

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Last year, during a major point in the geopolitical scenario when Iran and Israel came faceoff, Sharif drew social media attention due to another alleged typo. 

While he was condemning Israel’s reported airstrikes on Iran, a screenshot of his x post was widely shared in which he had written “I condom the attack" instead of “I condemn". 

Social media reaction  

The error promoted laughs and jokes online, adding a lighthearted moment in the heat of a major tussle with various memes. A user commented, 'the curtain has been raised a little more' with a laughing emoji. Another user jokingly wrote, “It’s United States of America”. While two users highlighted the word ‘Unites’ and one of them posted a wondering emoji while another used a laughing emoji. 

Pakistan-US relations 

US administration under President Donald Trump in December last year approached Pakistan to explore partnerships in the sale of American locomotives and cooperation in mineral exploration, including assessment studies and agreements aimed at accelerating extraction, reported ANI. Pakistani authorities have since held internal consultations to evaluate US interest in the transport and minerals sectors. 

According to some reports, the United States and Pakistan agreed to strengthen their  bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation, and enhancing coordination on regional peace and security during a series of high-level engagements in the federal capital.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Compliance Is No Longer Defensive It’s Crypto’s Fastest Growth Lever
Compliance Is No Longer Defensive It’s Crypto’s Fastest Growth Lever
SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace
SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its a
Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'
Akshay Kumar calls out racism faced by north-east Indians: 'They're as much..'
'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia
'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cu
Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no on
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement