Sheep saves chicken by attacking woman, viral video wins hearts online

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Kindness always triumphs and never goes out of style. Furthermore, it should not be limited to humans. One of the greatest deeds is to be kind to animals and to treat them with compassion and this sheep is being praised for it on the internet for the same. Now, a video of a woman throwing stones at a chicken has gone viral. The clip also features a sheep who comes to the rescue of the chicken.

Take a look here:

Animals decided to gang up and attack.... pic.twitter.com/6LT1mppTrO — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) October 19, 2022

In the now-viral video, the woman can be seen pelting stones at a chicken after it crossed her path. However, as she steps down, a sheep behind her headbutts her. She collapses to the ground and returns her gaze. But by the time she decided to stand up, she had been headbutted once more. As soon as she regains her footing, the sheep attempts the third headbutt, forcing her to flee.

The video amassed close to 60k views after being shared online. Netizens hailed the bravery of the sheep and showered him with love in the comments section. "All wants to live their life with freedom," a user said. Another comment reads, "This is what actually happened to Mr.jones in animal farm by George Orwell"