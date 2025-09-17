'She's thoroughly enjoying': Teacher shares video of little girl dancing to “Jutti Meri” in classroom, WATCH

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...
VIRAL
The video shows a little schoolgirl dancing her heart out in a classroom, keeping the perfect rhythm.
An adorable video of a little girl dancing to Jutti Meri by Neha Bhasin is winning hearts online with her perfect expressions and steps.
The video shows a little schoolgirl dancing her heart out in a classroom, keeping the perfect rhythm. Her playful expressions make the performance even more charming, and she seems to live entirely in the music.
The video, shared on Instagram by her dance teacher and a choreographer by profession, Dev Chetri, has already garnered over 9,64,000 views so far.
“Played a song in class & she danced like no one’s watching. Her confidence + cute expressions = pure magic,” the caption on the post reads.
One user wrote, ''Proud of this girl.'' Another user said, ''That was so cute when she was enjoying the beats more than the song.'' A third user commented, ''The Way Everyone Is Clapping.'' Another user wrote, ''The way she's thoroughly enjoying herself.''
