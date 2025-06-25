Nupur Pittie claimed that 'using urine as eye drops helps reduce redness, dryness, irritation and support long-term clarity.'

Social media is a treasure trove of advice and hacks for nearly every aspect of life. While some are backed by evidence and experience, others can be misleading or even harmful. It can be challenging to understand which advice to trust, as the line between helpful tips and dangerous misinformation can be blurred. Recently, an Instagram user, @nupurpittie, caused a stir with her unconventional health tip: using urine as eye drops.

Nupur Pittie claimed that 'using urine as eye drops helps reduce redness, dryness, irritation and support long-term clarity.'

''Yesterday, we explored the cooling power of Triphala eye wash. But if you’re open-minded (and a little curious), this one takes healing a step deeper,'' she wrote on her Instagram post.

“Fresh morning midstream urine -- yes, your own body’s creation -- has been used for centuries in natural healing as a powerful anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and detoxifying agent,” she added.

The video, posted on June 24, quickly went viral, garnering more than 1.5 lakh views on Instagram.

Social media reaction

A user wrote, 'You need help, woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media "following and like wave", this is not the way. Get help.'

Another user wrote, 'God forbid what I just witnessed.'

A third user, 'Urine is a waste excreted by your body, which can contain bacteria, which could be acidic, and u choose to clean your eye with that? Totally unsanitary, and irresponsible of u to put this up. Are u still able to see?'

Another said, 'Same people instruct women to stay away from kitchens and temples during their periods.'

