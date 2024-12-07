An adorable video of a girl's sizzling dance on popular song 'Aaj ki Raat' has taken internet by storm, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, features a girl performing an electrifying dance on Tamannaah Bhatia's song from the movie 'Stree 2' - a recent release starring actors Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.

Donning a black Pyjama and spaghetti top, she was seen dancing her heart out on the song, with the audience lauding her in the background. Her incredible expressions were what made the performance even more emphatic.

"Aaj Ki Raat the way this song grew on me", the clip was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"She nailed it", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Would love a tutorial on this song".

A third joined, "Obsessed".