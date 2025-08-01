'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

The excited girl says "High five" on seeing the real police officer, and the officer happily gives her a high five.

A heartwarming conversation between a police officer and a little girl inside a railway train is going viral on social media. As claimed in the video, the little girl had only seen police officers in cartoons, and when she saw them in real life, her reaction won the hearts of the internet and is now making waves online.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Latifa Mondal. In the clip, the police officer is heard saying "Happy journey" to the girl, after which the woman behind the camera instructs the girl to say "Thank you". The excited girl says "High five" on seeing the real police officer, and the officer happily gives her a high five. The conversation appears to have taken place inside a railway coach. However, the time and place of the incident could not be verified.

The smiling officer, happy to talk to the child, asked, "How are you? I am fine."

A text overlay on the video reads: "Point of view: The little girl has just met a real police officer, not the police cartoon you see on screen. She is totally blown away." The footage has received a variety of heartwarming reactions from netizens.

One user commented, "Humble in uniform." Another commented, "She looks so cute." Many others called the little girl "so cute", and heartwarming reactions to this adorable moment between the little girl and the officer kept pouring in.

