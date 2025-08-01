Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

No India-Pakistan showdown at LA28? Olympic cricket qualification system casts doubts on fiercest rivalry

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in leather blouse, modern saree fusion; see pics here

THIS consumer company earns profit of Rs 5,343,00,000,000, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for Ind

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

SRK, Rani, Vikrant: How much money 71st National Awards winners will receive

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

HomeViral

VIRAL

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

The excited girl says "High five" on seeing the real police officer, and the officer happily gives her a high five.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

TRENDING NOW

A heartwarming conversation between a police officer and a little girl inside a railway train is going viral on social media. As claimed in the video, the little girl had only seen police officers in cartoons, and when she saw them in real life, her reaction won the hearts of the internet and is now making waves online.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Latifa Mondal. In the clip, the police officer is heard saying "Happy journey" to the girl, after which the woman behind the camera instructs the girl to say "Thank you". The excited girl says "High five" on seeing the real police officer, and the officer happily gives her a high five. The conversation appears to have taken place inside a railway coach. However, the time and place of the incident could not be verified.

The smiling officer, happy to talk to the child, asked, "How are you? I am fine."

A text overlay on the video reads: "Point of view: The little girl has just met a real police officer, not the police cartoon you see on screen. She is totally blown away." The footage has received a variety of heartwarming reactions from netizens.

 

 

One user commented, "Humble in uniform." Another commented, "She looks so cute." Many others called the little girl "so cute", and heartwarming reactions to this adorable moment between the little girl and the officer kept pouring in.

Also read: 'The Simpsons' predicted a US president’s death in August 2025? Viral video sparks fear

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report
Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report
Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead economies...'
Donald Trump slams India-Russia ties again, says, 'They can take their dead...'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi X review: Emotional fans praise premiere episode
Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH
Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH
Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...
Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman, Akshay
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE