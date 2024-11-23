The video of the rescue has garnered over 41 million views, with viewers praising Pandey’s heroic actions.

In a heart-stopping and courageous rescue, Ajita Pandey, an animal rescuer from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has captured the internet's attention after a video of her fearlessly handling a monitor lizard with her bare hands went viral. The stunning footage showcases her calm and fearless approach as she saves the reptile from a precarious situation.

The incident began when Pandey was alerted to a monitor lizard that had accidentally fallen into a water tank at a house. With no hesitation, she rushed to the scene, determined to assist. Armed with only a rod, Pandey carefully caught the reptile and then, using only her bare hands, secured the lizard by its tail.

Despite the monitor lizard’s attempts to attack her twice, Pandey remained poised and unflinching, completing the rescue without a moment’s panic. Her remarkable bravery and composure during the operation have earned her widespread admiration across social media.

The video of the rescue has garnered over 41 million views, with viewers praising Pandey’s heroic actions. Many were quick to applaud her strength and bravery, with comments like “She is so brave, so strong!” flooding in. However, some viewers also voiced concerns, advising her to wear safety gear such as gloves for protection during such potentially dangerous rescues.

While Pandey’s actions are being hailed as heroic, the video also sparked curiosity about the reptile itself. Many viewers, confused by the lizard’s size, even asked, “Is it a crocodile?” highlighting the rare and intense nature of such an encounter.