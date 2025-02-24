A little girl's adorable dance to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'Lover' has mesmerised internet, with netizens heaping praise on the performance.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora - who is famous for her unbeatable dance skills.

In the latest video shared on her official Insta handle, she is seen wearing a black crop top, paired with light brown trousers. Adding a touch a glamour, she accessorised her look with a Spider-man cap.

Watch

Her dance features a great deal of flexibility, paired with charm and elegance. As she danced to 'Lover', behind her was her choreographer matching steps.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Killed it Buddy As always", an user commented, heaping praise on Arora's amazing performance.

Another user lauded the girl's dance in a hilarious way. "She is pocket size time bomb", he wrote.

A third joined, "Cutesttt loverrr".