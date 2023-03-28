'She has passed away': Teacher's shocking remark on student's report card goes viral, leaves netizens upset

Screen Grab

Teachers' feedback on report cards is quite important. The opinions of others on their kid are often sought after by the parents. Yet a mistake made by a teacher has social media users in a state of panic. The teacher's statement that "she has passed away" appears on a term three 2019 exam result screenshot is going viral. The nameless student excelled in most courses and finished seventh overall.

Anant Bhan posted the photo on Twitter, where it has garnered over 3,000 likes and retweets. User said he got the picture from Facebook but didn't specify where in the world the student was really attending school. Nonetheless, Chichewa, the national language of Malawi in Africa, was included as a topic on the report card.

Mathematics, Agriculture, English, and the Arts make up the remainder of the curriculum.

Some internet users voiced their disapproval of the instructor's comments.

One user commented, “May SHE who has passed away be blessed by almighty in her very being here & now with a long healthy happy & prosperous life.”

Another commented, “Could have tried a better editor. It's opening but not "openning".

Oh, lord

Via FB pic.twitter.com/PApNboMp3X — Anant Bhan (@AnantBhan) March 27, 2023

Another commented, “Not sure about authenticity. There is no school, teacher name and signature. May be manufactured for publicity.”