Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'She has passed away': Teacher's shocking remark on student's report card goes viral, leaves netizens upset

Several subjects on the now viral report card photo indicated the student studied abroad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

'She has passed away': Teacher's shocking remark on student's report card goes viral, leaves netizens upset
Screen Grab

Teachers' feedback on report cards is quite important. The opinions of others on their kid are often sought after by the parents. Yet a mistake made by a teacher has social media users in a state of panic. The teacher's statement that "she has passed away" appears on a term three 2019 exam result screenshot is going viral. The nameless student excelled in most courses and finished seventh overall.

Anant Bhan posted the photo on Twitter, where it has garnered over 3,000 likes and retweets.  User said he got the picture from Facebook but didn't specify where in the world the student was really attending school. Nonetheless, Chichewa, the national language of Malawi in Africa, was included as a topic on the report card.

Mathematics, Agriculture, English, and the Arts make up the remainder of the curriculum. 
Some internet users voiced their disapproval of the instructor's comments.

One user commented, “May SHE who has passed away be blessed by almighty in her very being here & now with a long healthy happy & prosperous life.”

Another commented, “Could have tried a better editor. It's opening but not "openning".

Another commented, “Not sure about authenticity.  There is no school, teacher name and signature. May be manufactured for publicity.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahavastu Tips: Ensure money flows into your house by balancing Fire element, here's how
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.