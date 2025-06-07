The clip shows the girl hesitating while preparing for her jump, clearly overwhelmed by the height and intensity of the moment.

Rishikesh is considered a hub of adventure and a favourite destination for tourists to feel the real thrill of life. From river rafting to bungee jumping, travellers try various types of activities here. Among them, bungee jumping stands out for its scary and exciting experience.

Recently, a video going viral on Instagram highlights the often overlooked moments behind the adrenaline, patience, trust, and empathy. A video capturing a Himalayan Bungee Jumping staff member gently coaching a nervous tourist is garnering attention for all the right reasons. The young woman, standing at the edge of the platform, repeatedly asks for a minute to gather courage, but receives calm, reassuring words that finally help her leap.

The clip shows the girl hesitating while preparing for her jump, clearly overwhelmed by the height and intensity of the moment. In response, the staff member can be heard patiently guiding her through every step, and he says, "Okay, without looking down, just look up and walk. Today is going to be the best part of your life. Walk, ma'am."

When she keeps procrastinating and asking for more time, he gently tells her, "One minute is not going to help you, ma'am. One minute is not going to help you. Let's go." His tone remains firm but kind throughout the conversation.

He repeatedly reminds her that she is safe, and says, "You are 200% safe here. Everyone is scared. You are a part of it. But you have to prove yourself."

At one point, when the woman tells him that she is afraid she will not be able to breathe while jumping in midair, he calmly replies, "Nothing like that will happen. All this is overthinking. You are using your brain here. You don't need to use your brain here. Listen to your heart today."

Eventually, she agrees to go ahead. Holding her harness tight, the employee counts down, "OK, 3, 2, 1, great," and the tourist jumps off, overcoming her fear in front of the enthusiastic crew.

The video has garnered 38 million views on Instagram.