Content creator Rohan Debbarma's video of a pink multi-functional pencil box goes viral, sparking nostalgia among 90s and early 2000s kids.

A simple pink pencil box has taken the internet by storm, all thanks to content creator Rohan Debbarma, whose video has gone viral and filled viewers with a wave of nostalgia. In his viral video, Rohan can be seen showing off a special pencil box that reminds everyone of their childhood days — especially those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s.

This isn’t just any ordinary pencil box. It comes packed with multiple exciting features that every school kid once dreamed of owning. The pencil box has a built-in sharpener, a dedicated space for keeping an eraser, a small ruler (scale) tucked inside, and different small compartments designed to store pens, pencils, paper clips, and other stationery items. Watching Rohan open each section and reveal its unique use has triggered sweet memories for people who remember carrying similar boxes to school and showing them off to friends.

The pink color of the pencil box adds to the charm, making it look bright, playful, and very close to what many kids had or wanted back in their school days. Rohan’s video not only shows the different sections of the pencil box but also brings out his excitement, which instantly connected with viewers.

In the comment section of the video, many people expressed how this took them back to their childhood days. Some users wrote, “This was every child’s dream pencil box in school days!” while others commented, “Where can we buy this now?” and “I used to beg my parents for one just like this.”

Many also shared stories of how they would compete with their classmates to see who had the coolest pencil box. Some remembered the joy of opening each hidden compartment and the sense of pride it brought to their young hearts.

This simple but heartwarming video has become a reminder of how small things from childhood can hold big memories. While there’s no clear information on where to buy this exact pencil box yet, one thing is certain — Rohan’s video has made thousands of people relive their sweetest school memories.