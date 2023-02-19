Shark Tank's Peyush Bansal unveils Jugadu Kamlesh's final product in viral video, internet is impressed

screengrab

Viral video: Shark Tank is a famous reality television show. Observing entrepreneurs pitch business ideas is thrilling and captivates our attention like nothing else. Several contestants are able to make an impression on the judges. Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, also known as Jugadu Kamlesh, was a contestant from season one of the show. He stole the show with his ideas, and many judges were taken aback by his proposal. Jugadu Kamlesh spent seven years developing a pesticide-spraying device. He was advised to make specific changes after pitching the product on the show.

Peyush Bansal, the CEO of Lenskart, had invested 10 lakh rupees in his company in exchange for a 40% stake in KG Agrotech. He also provided a loan of Rs. 20 lakh with no interest. Bansal has now taken to Instagram to provide an update on the product. Kamlesh and his design team demonstrated an improved product that is faster, lighter, and automatic in the video. According to Kamlesh, the device can reach a height of 10 feet and cover ground space, providing benefits to farmers. 'Bharat K-2' is the product's name.

"Not everyone is as privileged as some of us are, but they do have potential...and sometimes all they need is a little nudge to realise their dreams." CEO of Lenskart captioned the clip on Instagram.

The post was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to 729,000 views and counting. Furthermore, the post has accumulated nearly 107,000 likes. Netizens have flooded the comment section with their hearfelt reactions.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted:

“This is why Piyush is just another breed in Sharks ... He sees potential .. he's there for this ..and helps even if he's not getting something back .. this kind of genuine support ...hats off to him ..,” posted a user. “I will not say much but I will say only one thing that Piyush sir is a genuine and down to earth person and positive energy emanates from him.,” shared another. “Humanity can be seen in sharks . That’s what we need in today’s life . Everyone has just forgotten it .,” commented a third. “Providing fund is not enough supporting till continuity... Salute to Peyush Sir ,” wrote a fourth.