Shark Tank judges accused of ghosting contestant after deal: 'Not getting funding and not getting response'

A recent series of tweets by Akshay Shah, founder of iWebTechno and a contestant on the first season of Shark Tank India, has caused a stir in the entrepreneurial community. Akshay alleges that two of the judges on the show promised investment to a pitcher but then failed to follow through. The founder claimed that after the show ended, the sharks never met the pitcher or responded to any of their emails. Akshay did not reveal the names of the two judges or the pitcher in question.

When asked why the sharks hadn't been exposed, Akshay responded that most founders are afraid to come forward with their experiences. He wrote in a tweet, "In season 1 what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse... but no founder came out in the open." Another Twitter user asked for the name of the company involved, to which Akshay replied that most founders don't have the "guts" to reveal their identity.

Akshay's tweets have sparked a debate about the reality of the show and the experiences of its contestants. While some Twitter users pointed out that not every pitcher receives funding, Akshay emphasized that not receiving funding and not receiving a response after a deal was agreed upon are two different things. He wrote, "Not getting funding and not getting response post agreeing to fund, dono alag hai boss (the two are different situations)."

Shark Tank India's second season features six new judges, including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. It remains to be seen if these new judges will bring a different approach to the show and address some of the concerns raised by Akshay and others.

