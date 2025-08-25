Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar, 48, opens up on perimenopause and routine that keeps her going, says 'this is a very tough phase for women'

Namita Thapar, 48, opened up about her tough perimenopause journey and here’s what she does to cope with it.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar, 48, opens up on perimenopause and routine that keeps her going, says 'this is a very tough phase for women'
Namita Thapar’s candid revelation

Shark Tank India judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, has openly shared her struggles with perimenopause. The 48-year-old revealed that she began experiencing symptoms at the age of 45. In a recent Instagram post, she admitted that the journey has been far from easy, saying 'no one warns you' about how challenging this phase can be.

She listed symptoms like body aches, low energy, weight gain (especially around the abdomen), and concerns about bone health. Thapar also credited a close friend who encouraged her to return to a consistent fitness routine, which she says has been a turning point.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her fitness mantra

Thapar shared that she now works out six days a week, focusing mainly on strength training and core exercises. According to her, regular workouts have not only improved her aches and energy levels, but also helped her stay mentally strong. 'Even on lazy or tired days, I don’t skip training,' she wrote, stressing the importance of consistency.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, 51, reveals her 'superfood' for energy and ageless beauty, 'this is something I have prioritised my entire life'

Her key message to women was to 'be selfish' about health and invest in building muscle mass, which naturally declines with age. She believes that prioritising fitness during perimenopause can help women manage symptoms better and stay active in the long run.

By speaking out, Thapar has shed light on a topic often left unspoken, urging women to focus on their wellbeing during this crucial stage of life.

