Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Indian airlines are witnessing mass cancellations to Srinagar. The devastating April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam left the entire nation in shock after numerous lives were lost. This brutal incident has caused a sudden shift in tourism, impacting small businesses and people heavily dependent on tourists' income for their survival.

According to industry insiders, airlines are seeing major losses, with over 15,000 flight tickets to Srinagar either cancelled or rescheduled.

While the situation has sparked a national safety debate, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal has shown courage. Recently, the entrepreneur booked tickets to Kashmir along with his family members.

He also shared a brave message with the nation, calling this a small step in support of the people living in Kashmir, who had just begun to flourish after a sudden boom in tourism.

Taking to his LinkedIn account, he shared how this wave of cancellations could deeply impact the locals, especially people who once earned Rs 5,000 a month were finally making Rs 5,000 a day, thanks to the rise in tourism. He urged that this is not the time to pull back, but to show solidarity with those facing tough times.

He also shared his booked ticket on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “What Kashmir really needs is tourists to come back, so I booked my ticket! If we vanish, they win. If we travel, Kashmir & India win.”

The internet was quick to respond to his message, praising him for the bold effort. Many users supported his message, saying it would be a defeat if we abandoned and isolate Kashmir. Others expressed their fears about travelling so soon after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam.

The brutal Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were shot while families were enjoying their vacation, took place on April 22, 2025. Witnesses described it as the worst horror since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

