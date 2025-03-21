Shark Tank India investor Namita Thapar has come out bold on the issue of 70-hour work week and work life balance. She said that working professionals who are putting 70 hours, should think deeply about marriage and parenting.

As industry leaders are sparking conversations around work-life balance, Shark Tank India investor Namita Thapar has come out bold on the issue. Thapar’s opinion was very specific when she stressed on her point that working professionals who are putting 70 hours, should think deeply about marriage and parenting, as it could result in overlooking their families. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals was speaking with Humans of Bombay about the overload of work in their demanding work life.

Namita Thapar speak on 70-hour work week

Giving her take on the ongoing debate about 70-hour work week and work-life balance, Namita Thapar pointed out the fact that overworking can affect family relationships and mental health. She said, “70 hours a week and then you are putting in another 30-40 hours a week. The rest of the time, you have to get a little bit of sleep. What time are you going to give your little baby or even a spouse who chose to be a homemaker to take care of the baby? Then just spare them the misery and the mental health issues of having an absent parent.”

She further said that professionals in higher positions may have to dedicate extra work hours, but the companies should at least work out manageable work hours for employees on medium or low ranks. “For people where the stakes are high, yes. But for common employees, have a reasonable work limit knowing that there will be some blips, deliverables. But it cannot be a constant 70-hour workweek, which is what a lot of people are proposing.”

Social media reaction on Namita Thapar's advice

While Narayana Murthy’s statement proposing 70-hour work week met criticism, Thapar’s clear and honest response was much appreciated with many social media users praise her for her sensibility. A user remarked, “Thanks, Namita, for speaking the reality. Wonder why many others never thought about this before.” Another commented, “People make fun of her for many things on the show, but she is a very sensible woman who says what needs to be said.”

While many others supported her with the same approach stressing the importance of taking care of one's own children. Making the same point a user wrote, “A child deserves to have parents around, not just grandparents and caretakers.” Another added, “Parents are the ones who can give moral values, love, and care. Companies should reconsider working hours. After all, we are working to live, not living to work.”