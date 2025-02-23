In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 4, a Gurugram family showed up with their unique chemical-free hair oil brand- Nidhi's Grandmaa secret.

Sharks Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal (From left to right)

Rajat, along with his wife Nidhi and mom Rajni, claimed that their hair oil is made from 13 herbs with no chemicals at all, seeking Rs 70 lakhs in exchange for just two per cent of equity.

Okay but here's the wild part - the founders poured some of the oil into a glass and drank it, shocking the judges. While Boat founder Aman Gupta looked in awe, Anupam Mittal joked, "Bhai andar baal ugne lagenge!"

However, Aman Gupta backed out, saying, "You're not serious! Vishwaas nahi aa paa raha". Sugar cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, too, decided to walk away.

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal got on board with an offer. After some brainstorming, they closed the deal on Rs 70 lakhs for five per cent of the business as well as one per cent royalty.