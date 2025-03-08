This Shark Tank India's judge opens up about childhood bullying, being called "moustache girl," and overcoming body image struggles.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a popular judge on Shark Tank India, recently shared her painful experiences of being bullied as a child. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, she revealed how harsh judgments about her appearance impacted her deeply, expressing hope that societal attitudes will improve for future generations.

Namita recalled being teased at school for her weight, acne, and facial hair. A particularly hurtful memory involved a boy mocking her as "the girl with the moustache" in Marathi, which left a lasting mark on her self-esteem. "Those words stayed with me. It was tough growing up with constant criticism about my looks," she said.

This isn't the first time Namita has spoken about her struggles. In a podcast with author Chetan Bhagat, she shared that she battled emotional eating for 40 years. Food, especially sugary treats, became a source of comfort for her. "When I felt hurt, I turned to food. It became a coping mechanism," she admitted.

Namita's challenges began in school, where bullying over her appearance made her feel unattractive and insecure. She described how being called names like moti (meaning "fat" in Hindi) and the remarks about her facial hair took a toll on her mental health. These experiences led to a difficult journey with body image and confidence.

From Bullying to Business Success

Despite her early struggles, Namita went on to achieve tremendous success. Born into a conservative Gujarati family, she now holds a net worth of around Rs 600 crores. She earns primarily through her role at Emcure Pharmaceuticals but also has multiple income streams. These include her own business ventures, earnings from her role on Shark Tank India, and returns from her investment portfolio.

Namita's story is a powerful reminder of how childhood experiences can shape a person. However, her success also highlights the possibility of overcoming hardships and finding strength. She continues to inspire many by openly discussing her journey, showing that success is not just about business acumen but also about resilience and self-acceptance.