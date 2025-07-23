'Sharing is caring bro': US travel vlogger robbed by monkeys in Tamil Nadu, video goes viral

In the Instagram reel, the vlogger is seen riding a scooter with a small bag in front of him, which contains a chocolate cake and some oranges

For many Indians, encounters with mischievous monkeys are a part of everyday life. But for an American travel vlogger, the experience became an unexpected and now viral moment.

The video shared by @vanboys222, who is currently travelling across India, shows a mischievous encounter in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

In the Instagram reel, the vlogger is seen riding a scooter with a small bag in front of him, which contains a chocolate cake and some oranges. As soon as he stops, a gang of monkeys approach. One quickly snatches the chocolate cake, while the others snatch the oranges.

"I got robbed in India, can't believe these guys caught me, I was saving that chocolate cake and oranges for tonight, now I'm hungry," the caption read.

Social media reaction

The video left Instagram users laughing, and many found the video quite relatable.

One user wrote, "God's little creatures should also eat!" While another joked, "Report it to the nearest dog station, they will take care of it." Another user jokingly added, "Brother, they understand Hindi abuses. Your 'back off' won't work, haha."

Some others even shared their tales of monkey thefts from across India, and many appreciated the vlogger's calm reaction and the fun tone of the reel. Image and video source - vanboys222/Instagram