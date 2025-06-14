VIRAL
A man was duped of cash worth Rs 18,000 and more valuables after he shared drinks with a stranger in his car. The friendly occasion cost the man a lot who filed a complaint with the police.
An unbelievable and shocking incident took place in Golf Course Road when a man lost some valuables with a substantial worth in just few hours. As shocking as it was to him, he could not grasp what really happened. The incident involved the man, a 30-year-old employee, in his car a stranger, drinks and an uneventful night.
Amit Prakash was relaxing in his car after a long day of work as a stranger joined him for drinks. The drinks went on for a long time and that made him highly intoxicated after which he lost his car, laptop, mobile, and Rs 18,000 in cash. What really happened that night was an unbelievable story he told the police. He told them that he was “very drunk” and after drinking a lot he stepped out of his own car at Subhash Chowk in Delhi. He got down from the car as the stranger asked him, reported The Times of India. Soon after he came out of the car, the stranger drove off and Prakash was left with no other means than to travel by metro to reach home.
Because Amit Prakash was in a state of high intoxication, he could not remember the details of the event the next day, so he got a complaint registered with the police only a day later at Sector 65 police station. He also told the police that he had forgotten that the car belonged to him, which made him agree with the stranger who asked him to leave his car. Amit lives in Greater Kailash-II, a posh area in South Delhi.
Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC. The details of the incident as registered in the complaint say that
Prakash went to the ahata (BYOB) which was along the Lakeforest Wine Shop on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road after work. In his complaint, he said, “In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs 2,000 as its MRP. The shop owner, however, returned Rs 18,000 in cash. After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks.”
