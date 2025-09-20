Shardiya Navratri 2025: When is Navratri starting in September 2025? Check full calendar

Navratri is celebrated for nine consecutive nights and days, and the tenth day is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Navratri, also known as Sharadiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri, is a nine-day festival considered one of the biggest festivals in India. Almost everyone celebrates this festival and holds it in great significance in Hindu culture. It spans nine days and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. The festival is specifically dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Each form of the goddess represents a distinct attribute or power and is celebrated on a separate day during the festival. Navratri is celebrated twice a year: in March-April (Chaitra Navratri) and September-October (Sharad Navratri).

Navratri 2025 Date and Time

Navratri is celebrated for nine consecutive nights and days, and the tenth day is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. It falls on different dates each year because it is a lunar festival. The dates are calculated according to the Hindu calendar, based on the position of the moon.

Shardiya Navratri in 2025 will officially begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) and Shailputri Puja. While some regional calendars may mark September 21 as the transition into Pratipada, the correct and widely observed start date, based on Panchang, is September 22. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

During these nine days of Navratri, devotees worship various forms of Goddess Durga. Each day is associated with a different form of the Goddess and a different colour.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar

Day 1 (22 September): Shailputri Puja – Colour of the day: White

Day 2 (23 September): Brahmacharini Puja – Colour of the day: Red

Day 3 (24 September): Chandraghanta Puja – Colour of the day: Royal Blue

Day 4 (25 September): Vinayaka Chaturthi – Colour of the day: Yellow

Day 5 (26 September): Kushmanda Puja – Colour of the day: Green

Day 6 (27 September): Skandamata Puja – Colour of the day: Grey

Day 7 (28 September): Katyayani Puja – Colour of the day: Orange

Day 8 (29 September): Kalaratri Puja – Colour of the day: Peacock Green

Day 9 (30 September): Mahagauri Puja – Colour of the day: Pink

Significance of Navratri

The festival begins with Sharadiya Navratri, or Sharad Navratri, in the month of Ashwin, which runs from September to October. According to mythology, Lord Rama and his wife Sita had to worship Goddess Durga for nine days before they could kill Ravana and rescue Sita. Therefore, this festival is also celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil.

