The Barmer DM has started a new initiative in her district which has become the talk of the town.

IAS Tina Dabi often makes headlines for several reasons. She is currently serving as District Magistrate of Barmer district in Rajasthan. The UPSC 2015 topper is now grabbing attention due to her mission for women in her district, which has been named 'Maru Udaan'. The initiative aims to address gender-related issues and restrictive socioeconomic conditions faced by women.

Through this mission, she is making women and girls aware mentally, physically and financially. For this, she is constantly communicating. During this, she told the women if they feel ashamed to share their illness with family or parents, then they should come directly to her. The IAS officer assured helped. This initiative of IAS Tina is becoming quite viral on social media. The ‘Maru Udaan' initiative, which functions within the framework of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, was launched in the district on November 12.

Under the Maru Udaan programme, more than 3000 women participated in 12 blocks between 12 and 28 November, reports suggest. Various health tests were conducted on 1538 women. In these tests, women were found to have anaemia and calcium deficiency. IAS Tina said that women are unable to speak openly about mental and physical health due to shame. Keeping this in mind, the district administration organised a dialogue by forming small groups.

