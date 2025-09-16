Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

In 2025, Maha Ashtami falls on September 30 and Maha Navami on October 1. These two days of Shardiya Navratri hold great spiritual importance, with devotees performing Kanya Puja, havan, and special rituals to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings for prosperity, success, and happiness.

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, will be celebrated with great devotion in 2025. The nine days of Navratri hold immense spiritual significance, with each day dedicated to a different form of the Goddess. Among these, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are considered the most auspicious and powerful days of worship. Devotees eagerly await these days as they mark the peak of devotion and rituals during the festival.

Ashtami 2025 date

In 2025, Maha Ashtami will be observed on September 30 (Tuesday). This day is regarded as one of the most significant in the Navratri calendar. Devotees perform special pujas, offer prayers to Goddess Mahagauri, and conduct Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja), where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of the Goddess. Many devotees also break their fast on this day after offering bhog and prayers.

Navami 2025 date

Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 1 (Wednesday). On this day, Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped. Devotees seek her blessings for prosperity, knowledge, and fulfilment of desires. Rituals such as havan, chanting of Durga Saptashati, and distribution of prasad are performed in homes and temples. In several regions, Navami marks the conclusion of Navratri celebrations, while in others it continues till Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Significance of Ashtami and Navami

Both Ashtami and Navami are believed to hold divine energy and spiritual importance. It is said that performing puja with full devotion on these days removes obstacles, brings prosperity, and fulfils wishes. Kanya Pujan is a key highlight, symbolising respect for feminine energy and divine power.

In 2025, devotees should mark their calendars for September 30 (Ashtami) and October 1 (Navami) to observe these sacred rituals with faith and discipline. These days, not only strengthen spiritual connection with Goddess Durga but also bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into the lives of her devotees.

