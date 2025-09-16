Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, was 'forced' to do intimate scenes, claimed to be under influence of..., name is...

Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

Bad news for employees: Not Microsoft, Meta, Infosys, THIS company lays off more than 200 techies with no warning; it is...

Grassroots Philanthropy: How Little Can do a Lot

JeM leader's BIG admission on Operation Sindoor, says, 'Masood Azhar's family torn into pieces', WATCH

Navratri 2025: 9 important puja rituals you must follow for prosperity, success and divine blessings

Mahieka Sharma-Hardik Pandya's link-up revives buzz around cricketer's past rumoured romances, here are beauties once linked to him

After Dream11's exit, this company bags Team India jersey rights, signs deal with BCCI for Rs..., name is....

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani as SC delivers landmark order in Vantara case: 'We have no hesitation in...'

‘Getting more than...': 21-year-old reveals his earnings from X, shares what he does

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, was 'forced' to do intimate scenes, claimed to be under influence of..., name is...

Meet Mohanlal, Akshay's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, she is...

Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

Bad news for employees: Not Microsoft, Meta, Infosys, THIS company lays off more than 200 techies with no warning; it is...

Not Microsoft, Meta, Infosys THIS company lays off over 200 techies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeViral

VIRAL

Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?

In 2025, Maha Ashtami falls on September 30 and Maha Navami on October 1. These two days of Shardiya Navratri hold great spiritual importance, with devotees performing Kanya Puja, havan, and special rituals to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings for prosperity, success, and happiness.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Sharad Navratri 2025: When is Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, will be celebrated with great devotion in 2025. The nine days of Navratri hold immense spiritual significance, with each day dedicated to a different form of the Goddess. Among these, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are considered the most auspicious and powerful days of worship. Devotees eagerly await these days as they mark the peak of devotion and rituals during the festival.

Ashtami 2025 date

In 2025, Maha Ashtami will be observed on September 30 (Tuesday). This day is regarded as one of the most significant in the Navratri calendar. Devotees perform special pujas, offer prayers to Goddess Mahagauri, and conduct Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja), where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of the Goddess. Many devotees also break their fast on this day after offering bhog and prayers.

Navami 2025 date

Maha Navami will be celebrated on October 1 (Wednesday). On this day, Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped. Devotees seek her blessings for prosperity, knowledge, and fulfilment of desires. Rituals such as havan, chanting of Durga Saptashati, and distribution of prasad are performed in homes and temples. In several regions, Navami marks the conclusion of Navratri celebrations, while in others it continues till Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Significance of Ashtami and Navami

Both Ashtami and Navami are believed to hold divine energy and spiritual importance. It is said that performing puja with full devotion on these days removes obstacles, brings prosperity, and fulfils wishes. Kanya Pujan is a key highlight, symbolising respect for feminine energy and divine power.

In 2025, devotees should mark their calendars for September 30 (Ashtami) and October 1 (Navami) to observe these sacred rituals with faith and discipline. These days, not only strengthen spiritual connection with Goddess Durga but also bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into the lives of her devotees.

ALSO READ: Falguni Pathak event on Navratri 2025: Dance to 'Garba Queen's' hits at BKC, check tickets, booking details inside

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi
India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?
Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan
Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra
Big Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open by...
Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open...
Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety
Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals call with CM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE