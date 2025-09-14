Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
Chaitra and Sharad Navratri have their own unique characteristics; both festivals have great spiritual and cultural significance.
Sharad Navratri 2025: Navratri, the nine nights of devotion, prayer and celebration, is one of India's most loved festivals. Although it comes four times a year, its two most important forms are Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Both are dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, yet there is a difference in their timing, cultural significance and regional importance.
Chaitra and Sharad Navratri have their own unique characteristics; both festivals have great spiritual and cultural significance. Both festivals provide an opportunity for devotion, self-discipline and joyous celebrations, making Navratri a much-loved festival across India.
Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which coincides with March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. Since Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this Navratri also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions of India.
The festival begins on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and lasts for nine days, culminating on Ram Navami - the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. During this time, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively called Navdurga.
The rituals performed during Chaitra Navratri are quite similar to those of Sharad Navratri, including the Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi, which marks the beginning of the festival.
Chaitra Navratri is widely popular in North India and holds special significance in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Here, it coincides with regional New Year celebrations such as Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, adding to the festive spirit.
Sharad Navratri, often also called Maha Navratri, is the most widely celebrated and grand Navratri of the four Navratris. The name 'Sharad' is derived from 'Sharad Ritu', which means autumn, the season in which this Navratri falls.
Falling in the lunar month of Ashvin (September or October), this festival culminates with the grand festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, which marks the victory of good over evil.
Like Chaitra Navratri, these nine nights are also dedicated to the worship of various forms of Goddess Shakti. However, the celebration of Sharad Navratri is far more grand, with vibrant decorations, large-scale rituals and grand processions.
In Gujarat, it is synonymous with energetic Dandiya Raas and Garba dances, while in West Bengal, it coincides with the iconic Durga Puja celebrations, drawing massive crowds and extravagant displays of devotion.
The festival will begin on September 22, 2025 (Monday) and continue till October 2 (Thursday).
Chaitra Navratri: Celebrated in March or April, during the spring season.
Sharad Navratri: Celebrated during autumn in September or October.
Chaitra Navratri: It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions and coincides with local festivals like Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh.
Sharad Navratri: Considered the most important Navratri, it is celebrated across the country, especially Durga Puja in West Bengal and Garba nights in Gujarat.
Chaitra Navratri: Concludes with Ram Navami, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Rama.
Sharad Navratri: Concludes with Dussehra
Both Navratris are dedicated to Goddess Durga, yet Sharad Navratri is often considered more auspicious due to its association with major mythological events and grand celebrations like Durga Puja and Dussehra.