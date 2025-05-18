Shao Chun Chen, a 39 year old former Google employee worked for 10 years in the corporate. However, he was suddenly laid off from his job in February 2024. Chen revealed how the lay off took a major toll on his mental health, and he had to take a break and rethink his life.

In the ongoing global recession, layoffs have become very common. From Microsoft to Google, all the tech giants are on a layoff sprint, affecting the lives of many people. Similar happened to an ex-google employee, who was laid on his 38th birthday, but with smart investments he now works 3 hours a week and earns lakhs.

Shao Chun Chen, a 39 year old former Google employee worked for 10 years in the corporate. However, he was suddenly laid off from his job in February 2024. Chen revealed how the lay off took a major toll on his mental health, and he had to take a break and rethink his life. He says it was "devastating" and "a huge blow to my ego and identity." However, he used this as an opportunity to reciprocate what he really wanted in life.

His three-hours work week

Shao Chun Chen, turned this lay off into an opportunity, and now earns around $1,540 to $3,070 per month and enjoys his life with his wife in Thailand. Shao Chun Chen worked for 40-hours a week for 14 years in Singapore, but was laid off on the eve of his 38th birthday. Fast forwarding to the present, he now works as a lecturer at the National university of Singapore. He has to deliver a three hour lecture and get a paycheck of around $1,540 to $3,070 (approximately Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh) per month. He stated that this much money was enough to cover his and his wife's living expenses. Moreover, his travel expenses is also covered. Here's how he made this possible.

Early investment

Mr Chen revealed that while he had a job in Google, he used half of his paycheck for investment. He saved money for 14 years, by limiting his expenses. He built a seven-figure portfolio. He realised it eas enough for some time to rely on his investments and thus, took a break.

Multiple incomes

After being laid-off, Chen started looking for multiple sources of income. He started working as a professor in the National university of Singapore. He also has his own YouTube channel, where he creates educational content. He also owns a coaching business, where he charges $500 per hour.

Shifting to less expensive city

While Chen works in Singapore, he has been living with his wife in Thailand. As compared to Singapore, Thailand is much less expensive. Less working hours are enough to cover the daily living expenses. Moreover, remote working is a new normal in this era of digitalization, which enables him to work from anywhere in the world.