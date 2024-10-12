Earlier that day, Naidu was seen driving the truck that carried Tata's body from his residence

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86 after a brief hospital stay in Mumbai. His death left a deep sense of shock and sorrow across India, especially among those closest to him, including Shantanu Naidu, a trusted aide and key member of Tata's inner circle.

According to reports, on October 10, while riding his motorcycle to pay his final respects, Naidu was unexpectedly stopped by the Mumbai Police. A video of the encounter quickly went viral, capturing the emotional moment as police inquired about his identity. Naidu, visibly moved, assured the officers he was on his way to Tata's funeral procession.

Earlier that day, Naidu was seen driving the truck that carried Tata's body from his residence. The procession through Mumbai paid tribute to a man who impacted countless lives. Naidu rode in front of the ambulance, accompanied by police escorts, as they headed to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing.

Naidu's relationship with Tata went beyond work. On LinkedIn, he expressed his grief, saying, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love.” This heartfelt message highlights the depth of their bond.

Their friendship began in 2014 when Naidu created reflective collars to protect stray dogs, catching Tata's attention. Tata invited him to work with him, leading to a strong friendship that blossomed over the years, especially during Tata’s later life.